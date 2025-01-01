Katra ropeway protest: Detained protesters to be released, panel to hold talks with Sangharsh Samiti

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday formed a four-member committee to hold talks with those protesting against the Katra ropeway project and announced that it has decided to release all those detained during protests.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told reporters that the decisions were taken after holding detailed discussions with members of the civil society.

"After the discussions, it was decided that all those detained will be released and the market will be reopened," he said.

"Secondly, the work on the ropeway will remain suspended until the committee completes its discussions," he said.

"A four-member committee has been formed by the lieutenant governor," Kumar said.

Kumar and the CEO of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board are among the members of the committee.

The divisional commissioner, flanked by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti leaders, said all issues will be discussed during the committee's meetings.

"The shops will be reopened tonight. We hope no one sabotages this process now. This will be the best decision," a samiti representative said.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for the shutdown against the proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district on December 25, announcing that all activities in Katra town -- the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi temple -- would remain suspended during this period.

Several protesters, including two samiti leaders — Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand — were detained by police on December 25.

Last month, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to install a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others who find it challenging to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.

The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanjichhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district. PTI AB DIV DIV