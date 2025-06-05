Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service to start for public from June 7

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will start its commercial operations for public from June 7, the Northern Railway said.

The IRCTC has opened advance booking from Thursday afternoon.

According to the Northern Railway, two Vande Bharat Train sets will make four trips during the day between Katra and Srinagar.

"It has two travelling classes Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) with tickets costing Rs 715 and Rs 1320 respectively," an official from Northern Railway said.

The first train no 26401 will commence from Katra at 8:10 am and reach Srinagar at 11:08 am. The same train will return in the afternoon from Srinagar at 2:00 PM and reach Karta at 4:58 PM. This train service will not be available on Tuesday.

Another train no 26403 will start from Katra at 2:55 PM and will reach Srinagar at 5:53. The same train will return from Srinagar the next day at 8 am. This service will not operate on Wednesday.

"During its approximately 3-hour-long journey, as of now the trains will only stop at Banihal but later other stoppages will also be decided," an official said.

"Passengers will be served vegetarian meals with some local cuisines during the journey," an IRCTC official said.

The railway ministry said that Vande Bharat trains on this route are specially designed with anti-freezing technology to prevent freezing of water and bio-toilets in extreme cold.

"Coaches include a heating system for sub-zero conditions in Srinagar, 360-degree rotating seats and charging points for passenger comfort," the ministry said.

"Enhanced connectivity will facilitate pilgrimages to Kheer Bhawani Temple, Martand Sun Temple and the Amarnath Yatra, boosting religious tourism," it added.