Kauri museum to showcase journey of world's highest rail bridge project in JK

Kauri (Reasi), Jun 5 (PTI) Tales of toil and the engineering prowess behind the construction of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, will be the highlight of a railway museum here to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The museum, which is part of the world's highest steel arch rail bridge over the Chenab river in Reasi district, is being developed as a tourist spot, with authorities calling for necessary measures to increase visitors' footfall.

The extraordinary saga of human grit and engineering prowess behind the construction of this prestigious project will be a treat for visitors, officials said.

The interior is inspired by Karsari art, incorporating modern design with traditional Deodar wood, they said, adding that the wood has been crafted into geometric shapes.

"A museum dedicated to USBRL has been built adjacent to the Chenab Bridge viewing point. It will be inaugurated by the prime minister along with the bridge and other projects," a senior official told PTI.

Set up at one end of the world's highest railway bridge in Reasi district, the three-storeyed museum showcases engineering marvels and technical highlights of the USBRL project, officials said.

The museum will also feature models and exhibits showcasing engineering challenges such as Tunnel T-33, the construction of cable-stayed bridges in the Anji section, the challenges of building the Chenab Bridge, and various tunnel-related technologies, marvels and systems, they said.

"It will be a visual tale of hard toil by men and machines in making this project a reality," the official said.

The rail museum is not just about historical exhibits of the project, but it also features interactive galleries and several other digital and virtual features to provide a comprehensive and engaging experience for visitors.

"It is going to be a popular destination for both locals and tourists, expected to attract a huge number of visitors annually," the official said.

The museum will have exhibits related to the engineering feats and technical steps of the USBRL project on the first floor while the second and third floors will house a restaurant and rooftop viewing area, officials said.

There will be an amphitheatre for a broad view of the bridge, with displays of the history of the USBRL project, they said.

"Tourists will be able to enjoy their tea or food while admiring the trains speeding over the Chenab Bridge and taking in the breathtaking surrounding views," the official said.

This move is expected to boost tourism, change the region's image, and create jobs.

The museum will also have a park being constructed in front for tourists. The landscape of the nearby villages is changing as the Chenab bridge nears completion.

"The museum's development is expected to create job opportunities for local residents. Locals will be able to serve traditional food to tourists, and many will gain employment through other services," said local resident Surinder Singh.

The two ends of the Chenab Rail Bridge are Kauri and Bakkal. This bridge is located between these two villages on the banks of the Chenab river.

At 359 m above the riverbed, the Chenab Rail Bridge stands as the world's highest railway arch bridge. "It rises 35 m higher than the Eiffel Tower. Spanning 1,315 m, this steel arch structure is a key part of the rail line and marks a significant milestone in Indian engineering," an official said.

Designed to endure harsh terrain and extreme weather, the bridge can withstand wind speeds of up to 260 kmph and is built to last 120 years. With a project cost of Rs 1,486 crore, it is not just a bridge but a symbol of India's technical prowess.

The Anji bridge also form part of the project, valued at approximately Rs 43,780 crore. The USBRL spans a total length of 272 km and includes 36 tunnels covering 119 kilometers, along with 943 bridges constructed across diverse terrain, they said.

Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Rail Bridge and flag off a Vande Bharat train to Kashmir on Friday, marking a major milestone in India's railway history.