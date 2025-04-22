Kavita Krishnamurti, Ricky Kej to be honoured at 12th Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and musician Ricky Kej will be honoured at the 12th Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards on April 25 for their "outstanding contribution to the world of music".

Subramaniam will receive the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna Award, while Kej will be conferred the Icon Award at the ceremony at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts.

"The awards, instituted in the memory of noted singer and the founder of the Lokmat Sakhi Manch Jyotsna Darda, celebrate and honour exceptional talent in Indian classical and popular music and legendary artistes, singers, dancers, musicians and lyricists," the organisers said in a statement.

The evening will also feature a musical performance showcasing the talents of past awardees, including Mehtab Ali, Hargun Kaur, Prathamesh Laghate, Anjali Gaikwad, Shikhar Naad Qureshi, Ramakant Gaikwad, and Shadaj Godkhindi, bringing together a blend of classical, contemporary, and fusion music.

In its earlier editions, the awards have been conferred upon renowned singers, artistes, musicians and lyricists including Usha Mangeshkar, Javed Akhtar, Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar, Pandit Vijay Ghate, Nitin Mukesh and Talat Aziz.

The jury for the 12th edition of Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards included classical music scholar Shashi Vyas, playback singers Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod, singer and composer Gauri Yadwadkar, chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, and managing director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Group Devendra Darda.