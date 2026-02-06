Kavitha attacks BRS for fielding man who opposed 42 pc quota to BCs in municipal polls

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Friday attacked the BRS for nominating a person, who filed petitions in courts against the 42 per cent quota to BCs, as a candidate in the February 11 municipal elections in the state.

She demanded that the BRS make it clear whether it is in favour of 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes or not.

"We demand that the BRS specify whether it was behind that petition and is the BRS opposing 42 per cent reservation to BCs," she told reporters here.

She alleged that BRS MLA T Harish Rao was behind the petition against the BC quota.

She urged the backward classes to ponder over voting for BRS in the municipal elections.

She also alleged that BRS never supported the BC cause with sincerity.

Responding to Kavitha's criticism, BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju said the election ticket to the petitioner is not in the knowledge of the BRS leadership as tickets for municipal councillor posts are decided at the local level.

Observing that BRS is in favour of 42 per cent quota to BCs, he told PTI that the party would deal with the issue of ticket to the petitioner in an appropriate manner.

The Congress government's move last year to provide 42 per cent quota to BCs in local bodies did not materialise as it faced legal hurdles.

Meanwhile, Kavitha also trained her guns on Congress, taking exception to the ruling party appointing Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi as its election incharge in Nizamabad.

Gandhi was elected to assembly on a BRS ticket but later faced allegations of switching over to Congress, Kavitha said.

Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, however, dismissed a petition filed by BRS to disqualify Gandhi for having defected to Congress, she said.

"If he (Gandhi) is BRS MLA, how can he be appointed as election in-charge for Congress," she said.

She demanded that Congress withdraw Gandhi's appointment. The Speaker should disqualify him at least now, she said.

Kavitha also said her organisation Telangana Jagruthi would organise a meeting of those who fought for Telangana statehood on February 12.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads. PTI SJR SJR SA