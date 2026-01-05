Kavitha hits out at BRS, says party's Constitution a 'joke'

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday hit out at her father K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party, alleging corruption in Telangana during the previous party regime and also called the BRS Constitution a "joke".

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Kavitha, who was often overcome by emotions, also said she was not party to certain unpopular decisions during the BRS rule.

Kavitha, who submitted resignation from the post of MLC soon after her suspension from BRS in September last year, urged the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy to accept her resignation.

Recalling the events related to her suspension from BRS, she said the Disciplinary Action Committee of the party which suspended her came into existence overnight and that no procedures like issuing a show cause notice were followed.

"They cited a Disciplinary Action Committee. The Constitution of BRS which wants to work at the national level is an eight page Constitution. I am saying courageously today-- the Constitution of the BRS party is a joke," she said.

Claiming no procedures were followed in her suspension, she said, "this is definitely not the way to run a party".

Alleging corruption in construction of Collectorate buildings during the BRS regime, led by her father KCR, she said the ones in Siddipet and Siricilla were inundated due to heavy rains.

"They took the corruption taking place in government to his notice. From Amar Jyoti, Ambedkar statue, Secretariat to Collectorates, it is true that corruption took place. The biggest example for this is the two Collectorates which were flooded when the first rain occurred after their construction," Kavitha said.

The Amar Jyoti (in memory of those who sacrificed for formation of Telangana), giant Ambedkar statue, new Secretariat complex and new district Collector offices buildings were constructed during the BRS regime.

Kavitha also said though she submitted resignation from MLC's post on September 3 last year, it was not accepted so far by the Council Chairman.

She added that she sought time from the Chairman to speak on Monday to explain the reasons for her resignation.

Earlier, speaking at Suryapet town on Sunday, Kavitha found fault with BRS for boycotting the ongoing winter session of the state assembly.

She alleged that the boycott by the main opposition BRS would help the ruling Congress on different issues.

She asked whether the boycott decision was taken by her cousin and BRS MLA T Harish Rao personally or by the BRS high command and warned that abandoning the debates in the House was a "serious political mistake".

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father KCR's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads.

Accusing both the BRS and ruling Congress of "corruption and irregularities", Kavitha on December 12 said she would become the Chief Minister one day and conduct a probe into all the "injustices" committed since Telangana's formation in 2014. PTI SJR SJR SA