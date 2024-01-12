Kavitha not arrested thanks to 'SC intervention'; no understanding with BJP: K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Asserting that BRS can never be the 'B team' of the BJP, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday said BRS MLC K Kavitha was not arrested in Delhi Excise Policy case due to the "intervention of the Supreme Court", and not because of any alleged understanding between the BRS and BJP.

Advertisment

Rama Rao, son of BRS President and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was speaking at a preparatory meeting of BRS for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Would a case have been registered against Kavitha if the BJP was the B team of the BRS," he asked.

Kavitha, daughter of former CM Chandrasekhar Rao, had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in 2023 for questioning in connection with the the Delhi excise policy case.

Advertisment

BRS sources quoted Rama Rao as saying that there was no alliance between the BRS and BJP in the past and that there won't be any alliance in the future either.

The BRS defeated three MPs and two MLAs of the BJP in the recent Legislative Assembly elections, he pointed out.

Alleging that it was the BJP and the Congress that had a tacit understanding between themselves to take on the BRS, he said the two parties together defeated BRS in the last parliament elections.

Advertisment

He claimed that the Congress and the BJP had come together in the bypolls as well.

He further alleged that the notification was recently given for two MLC elections to hold the polls separately, only due to a tacit understanding between Congress and BJP.

The BRS faced disappointment though it approached the high court regarding the manner in which the MLC election is being conducted, he said.

Advertisment

Alleging that the BJP uses religion for political benefit, he claimed that, perhaps, the BRS would have won the assembly polls in Nalgonda and Bhuvanagiri had it distributed 'akshatas' from the famous Lord Narasimha temple at Yadadri.

The previous BRS government had renovated the Yadadri temple on a grand scale.

Rama Rao also said the BRS is a true secular party, whereas the "BJP people are political Hindus". PTI SJR GDK SJR ANE