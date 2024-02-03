Kavitha questions Telangana govt move to invite Priyanka Gandhi to launch scheme

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) BRS leader K Kavitha on Saturday took exception to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's statement that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be invited to launch the ruling party's Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme.

Advertisment

Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sought to know in what capacity Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was being invited to the event.

"Has she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) won even as a sarpanch in any village in the country or as MLA or as MLC? Does she have any (government) protocol in our state?" asked the BRS MLC while addressing reporters.

If Vadra is invited to government programmes, her party would protest by releasing black balloons, she said.

Making a veiled reference to MLAs of ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand camping in Hyderabad ahead of the trust vote to be faced by the Champai Soren government, Kavitha wondered of it is not a waste of public money as a minister accompanied the MLAs with escort to a luxury resort after they landed at the airport.

Addressing a public meeting at Indervelly in Adilabad district on Friday, Revanth Reddy had said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be invited to launch the Congress' poll guarantee of providing LPG cylinder to the poor at Rs 500. PTI SJR SJR ROH