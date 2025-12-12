Kavitha vows to become CM, probe 'injustices' since 2014; attacks BRS, Cong

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Accusing both the BRS and ruling Congress of "corruption and irregularities", suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday said she would become the Chief Minister one day and conduct a probe into all the "injustices" committed since Telangana's formation in 2014.

She took strong exception to the allegations levelled against her husband by some BRS leaders and dismissed the "smear campaign" that she has struck an understanding with the Congress.

"100 per cent, the industrial lands given on lease by government were selectively handed over to private persons in BRS government, by affixing signatures. Time has to decide who signed and who were behind it," she said.

Claiming that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy came to power by branding the BRS as corrupt but has not acted against such rregularities, she said the Congress government is silent because its leaders have ties with the private beneficiaries of the previous regime.

"Revanth Reddy is silent as he feels that he became chief minister and not concerned about corruption, the state and the Congress promises. They are silent as he is outrightly linked with the business transactions in BRS. Let time decide. We will see if anybody conducts inquiry and it comes out," she said.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, reiterated that she would become the Chief Minister one day and probe all irregularities if no action is taken on them.

"If nothing happens, I will get time. I will become CM one day with god's blessings. That day, I will inquire about all injustices till date since Telangana was formed in 2014," she said.

Responding to allegations against her husband, she said they have done no wrong. PTI SJR SJR ROH