Kavitha's arrest vendetta by BJP: BRS president KCR

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) The arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate was vendetta by the BJP, BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed on Thursday.

Rao, who spoke at a party meeting in connection with the Lok Sabha polls, alleged the BJP had conspired to dislodge the BRS government and that such attempts were foiled.

The BRS government went after BJP leader B L Santhosh who was part of such an alleged conspiracy and this has made the saffron party develop vendetta against the BRS, a BRS release quoted Rao as saying.

Kavitha was arrested due to vendetta as Telangana police had sent notice to Santhosh (in connection with an alleged TRS MLA poaching case in 2022), Rao, also known as KCR, alleged.

The case related to Delhi excise policy does not have any evidence, he claimed.

Rao also alleged that if there is any threat to the Congress government in Telangana, it is from the BJP, he said.

He claimed doubts are spreading over BJP's intentions with regard to the stability of the Congress government in Telangana.

Analysts feel that political uncertainty would arise in Telangana post the Lok Sabha polls due to the fight between BJP and Congress and BRS should be strong to prevent any political instability in the state, he said.

Rao also alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to divert Godavari water away from Telangana.

Rao decided to undertake a 'bus yatra' from the last week of April to reach out to people and farmers who are facing problems due to the "inefficient rule" of the Congress in the state, the release added.

Meanwhile, state BJP President G Kishan Reddy referred to BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao's reported comments that a false case has been made against his daughter Kavitha, and said the BJP does not need to register a false case. Rao and his daughter hurt the prestige of Telangana people, he alleged. PTI SJR SJR SS