Kaynes Semicon project approved; Gujarat set to get 4th such plant, CM Patel thanks PM

Ahmedabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the setting up of a semiconductor unit in Sanand in the state with an investment of Rs 3,300 crore.

Out of the five semiconductor manufacturing facilities which have been announced so far across India under the India Semiconductor Mission, four will be set up in Gujarat, an official release said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre cleared a proposal of Kaynes Semicon to set up a Rs 3,300-crore semiconductor unit in Sanand with a capacity to churn out 60 lakh chips a day.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union cabinet has approved the establishment of another semiconductor unit in Sanand. CM Bhupendra Patel expressed gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of the people of Gujarat for this gift," the release said, adding it demonstrates "the prime minister's commitment to accelerating the development of a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem in the state".

Prior to this, three companies, namely Micron Technology, Tata Electronics and CG Power, have announced plans to set up semiconductor plants in Gujarat.

"Following the approval for the first semiconductor plant by Micron in Sanand in 2023, and subsequent approvals for Tata Electronics' semiconductor plant in Dholera in February 2024, as well as CG Power's plant in Sanand, this new plant by Kaynes Semicon will be Gujarat's fourth semiconductor manufacturing facility. The new plant is expected to create substantial employment opportunities," the release said.

Guided by the vision of PM Modi, the Central government has launched India Semiconductor Mission with an allocation of Rs 76,000 crore with the aim of fostering a thriving semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country, the release said.

"To date, this mission has facilitated the establishment of four projects, comprising three in Gujarat and one in Assam. These projects, with a combined investment of approximately Rs 1.50 lakh crore, are expected to collectively produce 7 crore chips per day," the state government release informed. PTI PJT BNM