Kaziranga earns Rs 65 lakh in first month of tourist season this year

Nagaon (Assam), Nov 2 (PTI) Around Rs 65 lakh has been collected from tourists visiting Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in the first month of the tourist season this year, an official said on Saturday.

KNPTR director Sonali Ghosh said about 29,000 domestic and international tourists visited the Park in October when it was opened for visitors this year.

Of the total 28,980 tourists who visited in October, 28,401 were domestic visitors, while 579 were foreign tourists.

An amount of Rs 65,37,515 was collected from them, Ghosh said.

Jeep safaris were opened for tourists on October one in a couple of ranges of the Park, while elephant safari was opened this month.

As many as 3,27,493 tourists, including 13,919 foreign nationals, had visited the KNPTR in 2023-24, generating revenue of Rs 8,81,84,161, the highest since the inception of the Park, officials had said.

The Park remains closed for tourists from May due to the onset of monsoon leading to floods.

It was also hit by two devastating waves of floods this year, in which nearly 200 animals lost their lives. PTI SSG SBN SBN