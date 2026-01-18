Kaziranga Elevated Corridor to be milestone in Assam's development journey: Himanta

Kaliabor (Assam), Jan 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state had reached a historic milestone in its development journey with the foundation stone laying of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project seeks to improve connectivity between Central and Upper Assam and ensure the protection of the rich biodiversity of the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the one-horned rhinoceros.

It was once unimaginable that a Prime Minister would approve funds of nearly Rs 7,000 crore to build a 35-km-long elevated corridor through Kaziranga solely to protect wildlife, the chief minister said in his address during the PM's visit here to launch development projects in Nagaon district.

''This is an unprecedented gift, and the PM had personally come to Kaliabor to present it to the people of Assam. This will give a major boost to Assam’s development while prioritising environmental conservation and wildlife protection," Sarma said.

The PM on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of National Highway 715 along with virtually flagging off two Amrit Bharat Express trains.

The initiative includes the construction of a 35-km-long elevated corridor through Kaziranga and upgradation of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh stretch of NH-715, with an estimated investment of around Rs 6,957 crore.

Implemented in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court and recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, the project will ensure safe movement of wildlife and significantly reduce road accidents and human–animal conflict, Sarma said.

Passing through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts, the corridor is expected to bring a transformative change in connectivity across Upper Assam and is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Sarma said the two Amrit Bharat Express trains virtually flagged off by the Prime Minister will significantly strengthen rail connectivity between the North-East and North India.

The Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express will cover a distance of 1,894 km in about 42 hours, improving connectivity between Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The Kamakhya-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express will cover 1,956 km in about 38 hours, benefiting rail passengers from Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana with safer and faster travel.

Sarma pointed out that according to legends, Lord Krishna had rested at Kaliabor while taking Rukmini of Assam to Dwarka in Gujarat.

The PM’s presence on the sacred land symbolised the reaffirmation of the historic bond between Assam and Gujarat, he added.

Sarma said that a day earlier at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, more than 10,000 artistes showcased the vibrant Bodo culture through Bagurumba dance performance, taking Assam’s cultural heritage to the global stage.

''It was under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership that the state secured a semiconductor industry, a bio-refinery and one of the country’s largest fertiliser plants, besides achieving UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Charaideo, classical language status for Assamese, and installation of a grand statue of Lachit Borphukan, marking the rise of a new and confident Assam,'' he said.

The chief minister said the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor would reduce travel time between Upper Assam and Guwahati by at least one hour, strengthen connectivity and further reinforce the foundation of a stronger Assam.

''Assam now dreams big, and these will be realised despite opposition and misinformation,'' he added.

Referring to the flagging off of the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Guwahati and Kolkata a day earlier, Sarma said that with the inauguration of two Amrit Bharat Express services, Assam had received three major rail services in just two days.

The CM also noted that projects such as multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra, medical colleges in almost every district, new universities, the Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel road, the Kaziranga elevated corridor, the Rs 22,000 crore Silchar-Guwahati corridor and the Guwahati Ring Road once seemed unimaginable.

''Assam has now entered a new horizon of development and would never forget the Prime Minister's contribution in steering the state on the path of progress and taking the Assamese language, Bihu, Jhumoir, Bagurumba and the State’s cultural heritage to the world,'' he said.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister for Ports, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, state ministers Atul Bora, Charan Boro, Krishnendu Paul and Keshab Mahanta and senior officials were present on the occasion. PTI DG NN