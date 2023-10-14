Kaziranga National Park to partially open for tourists from Sunday

Guwahati, Oct 14 (PTI) The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will partially open for tourists from Sunday in two of its four ranges, a forest official said.

In view of the present road condition due to inclement weather, the authorities will allow jeep safaris for tourists in the central Kohora and the western or Bagori ranges.

The tourists will be allowed to take the jeep safaris to Bimoli Tiniali via Donga Tower in the western range and from Mihimukh via Daflang Tower to Vaichamari junction in the central range till further orders, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division DFO Arun Vignesh said.

Both the ranges will remain closed every Wednesday afternoon, the divisional forest officer said in an order on Friday.

The elephant safari in the national park, famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, will continue to remain closed till further notification, he said.

No tourist has been allowed in all four ranges of the reserve forest - Kohora, Bagori, Agoratoli and Burapahar - since May.

The elephant safari for travellers has been closed from May 1 and the jeep safaris from May 16.

It remains closed for tourists from May to October due to monsoon leading to floods inside the park. PTI DG DG BDC