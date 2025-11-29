KBVS submits memorandum to DC on demolition of houses in Bhuiyandih

Jamshedpur, Nov 29 (PTI) A delegation of Kendriya Basti Vikas Samity (BBVS) led by its chief patron Dulal Bhuiyan on Saturday submitted a memorandum to East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi in support of their demands, including alternative arrangements for those whose houses were demolished in the Bhuiyandih area.

Families of those whose houses were demolished on November 26 in the Bhuiyandih area to widen the road earlier held a demonstration in front of the East Singhbhum collectorate to protest the demolition.

Bhuiyan demanded a thorough probe into the demolition of houses in the Bhuiyandhih area.

He alleged that houses of only poor people were demolished for the widening of the road. PTI BS RG