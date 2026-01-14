KC (M) to remain firm with LDF, says party supremo Jose K Mani

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 14 (PTI) Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Wednesday categorically dismissed as baseless all speculations regarding a possible change in the party's political alignment ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Reaffirming the party's loyalty, Mani stated that the KC(M) would continue to stand firmly with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, where it remains a key constituent with significant influence in the state's central districts.

Talking to reporters here, Mani said the recent reports in a section of media that speculated about party's alliance change were baseless. He also criticised those reports as false news.

He said the party has repeatedly clarified that it would stand firm with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and there was no need to repeat the position every day.

"The Kerala Congress has only one stand, that is we are with the Left. I cannot come every day and say this. We will remain firm in the LDF. Who is conducting these discussions? No one should cry for us," he told reporters in Kottayam.

Mani's remarks came amidst media reports that the Congress-led front had reached out to the Kerala Congress (M), its former political ally.

Though invitations were coming from various quarters, the party's position remained unchanged and there was no question of shifting alliances, the leader asserted.

He said the media has been speculating for several months about the stand to be adopted by party in the Assembly polls and "this is proof of the strength of the Kerala Congress (M)".

Mani said Kerala Congress (M) was expelled from the UDF earlier and later took a firm decision to align with the Left front.

Taking a dig at the UDF, the senior leader said when the Lok Sabha elections were over, the UDF had lead in 110 Assembly segments.

But, when the local body elections were over, it decreased to 80 and this might be a concern for them, he said and rejected questions regarding media reports that he had held discussions with Sonia Gandhi.

Mani also clarified that there was no division within the KC(M) on political alignment or front change.

"There is no differences within the party. All five MLAs will stand together. Many opinions will come up during party discussions, and later they will be discussed and a single decision will be made," he said.

Jose K Mani also said he could not attend the LDF's anti-centre protest held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday as he had to visit Dubai to meet a family friend who has been hospitalised there in critical condition.

He said it was informed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in advance and all the five MLAs of the party had participated in the event in his absence. A section of media reported that discussions were going on between the leaderships of the KC(M) and the UDF ahead of Assembly polls.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan's recent reference about "political surprises" in the coming days accelerated the speculations about the KC(M)'s return to the UDF.

Senior KC (M) leaders Roshy Augustine and Pramod Narayanan, on Tuesday, had dismissed reports that the party was warming up to the UDF ahead of the Assembly polls.

When reporters sought his reaction, a visibly irritated Augustine had said he was unaware of any discussions about the Kerala Congress(M) changing fronts, adding that such reports have surfaced periodically. He had also clarified that the Church leadership had not intervened in any matter related to alliance changes.

Kerala Congress (M), once a key ally of the UDF, had shifted to the LDF under Jose K Mani's leadership following the death of his father and party stalwart K M Mani. PTI LGK ADB