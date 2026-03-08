KCBC criticises Kerala govt over rise in liquor outlets, claims it failed to keep promise

Kochi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC), a key body of the Catholic Church in the state, on Sunday criticised the state government over the rising number of liquor outlets and alleged inaction against alcoholism and drug abuse.

The KCBC Temperance Commission issued a circular, which was read out in Catholic churches across the state.

In the circular, Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil, Chairman of the Commission, alleged that anti-liquor and anti-drug activities are being carried out across 32 dioceses of the Catholic Church in Kerala.

The Commission said that it is a worrying trend that those in authority either remain indifferent, fail to control them, or even take steps that encourage their expansion.

“When there were 29 bars in 2016, the front that came to power promised that not even a drop of alcohol more than the existing level would be permitted. However, after coming to power, its policy shifted towards liquor abstinence. Without realising that liquor abstinence is a decision for the individual, and that an elected government should initiate liquor prohibition, permits were granted to liquor outlets,” KCBC said.

According to the commission, after the second left government came to power, and now a new election is to be held, there are over 1000 bars, 337 liquor outlets, and 5071 toddy shops, and the state is flooded with liquor outlets.

KCBC claimed that the argument advanced by the authorities was that the lack of availability of alcohol led to the spread of dangerous narcotic drugs.

Using this justification, licenses for liquor outlets were widely granted, and the government thus earned a place in history for expanding the liquor trade, it said.

“However, the stark reality is that those who were not alcohol users earlier are now moving towards the use of dangerous narcotic drugs. Our children and youth are the ones who are increasingly falling into the trap of these deadly substances,” the circular said.

KCBC alleged that the Excise, Police, Forest and Revenue departments, which are responsible for preventing illicit liquor production and drug trafficking, are often seen conducting routine meetings and procedures with little effective action.

“There must be a government that takes strong positions and decisive actions against alcohol and narcotic drugs. When such issues reach serious levels, there should not be a situation where the state blames the Centre and the Centre blames the state. What Kerala needs is a governance system with the courage to take a firm stand against addiction,” The commission said that dangerous narcotic drugs such as MDMA and hybrid cannabis are spreading across the state.

Government assessments indicate that around 1,400 schools have become hotspots for drug activity.

“Even young children are being trapped by drug mafias. If parents do not remain vigilant, the future of our children will be in danger. Recent incidents—including murders, violent family conflicts and shocking crimes—reveal the horrifying consequences of alcohol and drug abuse,” the circular said.

The circular claimed that alcohol and other intoxicants have penetrated deeply into homes, families and youth.

“The consequences of alcohol and drug abuse have severely affected society. Family bonds are breaking silently. Mothers weep behind closed doors. Children live in fear. Homes built with love turn into centres of conflict, violence and even murder,” it said.

KCBC said that the Church must rise like the prophets and confront this evil, adding that silence in the face of such destruction would itself be sinful.

“The Church must work with full commitment to protect children and youth from addiction and to ensure their future,” it said.

KCBC observed Anti-Liquor and Anti-Drug Day on Sunday with several programmes organised by the Commission at various churches across the state. PTI TBA TBA ROH