KCBC flays Kerala govt's liquor policy

Kochi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC), the apex body of Catholic Church in the state, has criticised the Left government's liquor policy, accusing it of attempting to "drown the state in alcohol".

In its latest circular, the Temperance Commission of the Church body expressed concern over the government's decision to permit a new brewery unit in Elappully hamlet of Palakkad and the allocation of pubs and bars in IT parks, warning that the move would worsen alcohol consumption in the state.

KCBC constituted the Temperance Commission in 1998 with the slogan ‘Alcohol free Church and Society’.

The governments, which come to power in consecutive terms, consider the production and distribution of alcohol as an easy means to enhance their revenue, the circular pointed out.

The circular was read in many churches here on Sunday in connection with the observance of an anti-liquor and anti-drug day, church sources said.

Claiming that Kerala is under the dangerous grip of synthetic drugs and liquor, it said the number of those who become its victims is steadily increasing.

"Attempts are being made behind the screen to drown our state in liquor by increasing the number of bars and beverage outlets, opening pubs and bars in IT Parks and finally by granting permission to a private company to start a brewery unit in Elappully in Palakkad," the circular alleged.

However, it did not name the Left government.

Everybody has the responsibility to regulate the fast growing liquor-drug mafia in the state, the circular said and added that the government's programmes in this regard have failed to achieve any desired result.

The Church body wanted the government to strengthen enforcement and awareness against the growing liquor and drug consumption in the society.

Among other suggestions, it urged the government to thoroughly screen the migrant workers who come to the state in search of jobs. PTI LGK ROH