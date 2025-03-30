KCBC puts Congress, CPI(M) once again on spot over Munambam issue

Kochi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council's call for the state's MPs to support the Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked a political debate, putting the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-headed LDF under pressure to clarify their stance on the disputed Munambam land issue.

In a statement, the KCBC urged elected representatives to vote in favour of amending the "unconstitutional and unjust provisions" in the existing Waqf Act when the new bill is brought up for discussion in Parliament.

The appeal was made by KCBC President Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos on behalf of the council on Saturday.

The influential body of the Catholic Church in the state, the Catholicos, urged that the unfair provisions denying the people of Munambam their rightful revenue from the land they have legally owned and occupied for years should be amended.

"While Farook College itself had clearly stated that the land they received through donation was later sold to the people of Munambam, certain provisions in the Waqf Act create room for opposing claims," the release claimed.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, KCBC Vice President Bishop Pauly Kannookadan, and Secretary General Bishop Alex Vadakumthala jointly called upon Members of Parliament from Kerala to support amending these provisions, in the statement.

In the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The BJP state unit on Sunday welcomed KCBC’s stance.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that it is the duty of political leaders to address the issues faced by the people.

He said the BJP supports KCBC’s call for all MPs from Kerala to vote in favour of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"This is not against any religion; it is about protecting constitutional rights," Chandrasekhar added.

"Our Constitution guarantees the right to property, and we must ensure this. I urge political parties to stop appeasement politics," he added.

BJP senior leader P C George also extended support to KCBC.

"I welcome the strong stand taken by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council and the revered bishops in support of the people of Munambam, who are fighting for their right to live on their own land," George posted on Facebook.

He added that he strongly opposes the dismissive stance of the Congress and the UDF towards the Bishops' Council's decision.

Responding to the issue, Congress MP Dean Kuriakose said the party would consider KCBC’s stance before making a decision.

"The party will take a fair and justified decision, taking into account KCBC's views and public sentiment," he told reporters.

Dean also stated that the UDF would take a united and appropriate decision when the bill is presented in Parliament.

Last year, both the UDF and the LDF passed a unanimous resolution in the state assembly opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which challenges provisions in the existing Waqf law.

The state government had appointed a judicial commission led by former High Court Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, but its operations stalled after the Kerala High Court quashed its appointment following a legal challenge.

Residents under the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti have been staging a relay protest in Munambam, which has now crossed 150 days.

However, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran stated that the Waqf Bill and the Munambam issue are "entirely separate matters".

Beeran said that while the Muslim League stands with the residents of Munambam, the party will oppose the bill in Parliament.

"If the bill is passed in Parliament, the IUML will approach the Supreme Court," he told a TV channel.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has yet to respond to KCBC's statement.