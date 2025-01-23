KCCI hosts Japanese delegation to boost trade, investment in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jan 23 (PTI) The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) hosted a high-level Japanese delegation on Thursday to explore trade opportunities and encourage Japanese investments in the region.

The delegation, led by Prof Gopal Mugeraya, Vice-President of Technical Education at NITTE University, Managluru, included Komatsu Shinya, Prefectural Assembly Member and Former Vice Chairman from Japan; Katsutoshi Seiwa, Director of Industrial Technology Innovation Division; Ito Susumu, Chief of Industrial Technological; Kotaro Kurosaka, CEO of Sanyo Machinery Company; and Tadashi Ariji, Group Manager at Boehringer Ingelheim Yamagata Factory.

The meeting, held at the KCCI Meeting Hall in Mangaluru on January 22, centred on fostering trade ties and encouraging Japanese enterprises to establish operations in the region, leveraging Mangaluru's strategic connectivity, skilled workforce, and robust infrastructure.

KCCI president Anand G Pai underscored the organisation's role in promoting regional trade and commerce.

He highlighted the potential of the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Limited (MSEZL), which has already garnered interest from a multinational corporation.

Pai assured the delegation of KCCI's full support in facilitating business ventures, while also inviting Indians in Japan to invest in Mangaluru, in line with Member of Parliament Brijesh Chowta's "Back to Ooru" vision.

Chowta, who felicitated the delegates, reiterated his commitment to support international collaborations. He assured assistance, including land allocation and streamlined compliance processes, and assured to approach Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for grants to further these initiatives.

Mangaluru South legislator, D Vedavyas Kamath, praised Japan's technological advancements and welcomed their interest in the region. He also commended Chowta for advocating infrastructure development to attract global investments. PTI COR JR KH