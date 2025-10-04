KCOCA invoked in Bantwal murder case; 13 held, one absconding

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 4 (PTI) Police said on Saturday that they have invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) in connection with the murder of 32‑year‑old Abdul Rahiman, who was attacked on May 27 in the Erakodi area of Kuryal village, under the jurisdiction of Bantwal rural police station.

Rahiman and another man, Kalander Shafi, were allegedly assaulted in a brutal attack. Shafi sustained grievous injuries, while Rahiman succumbed to his wounds, police said.

Following the incident, 13 accused have been arrested and produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

One accused, Bharath Raj alias Bharath Kumdelu (29) of Pudu village, remains absconding, with police actively pursuing his arrest.

The case was registered on May 27 under sections 191(1) (use of force or violence by unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting using deadly weapons), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 109 (attempt to murder), 103 (murder), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police said the accused have a history of involvement in serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and delivering provocative speeches that have sparked social unrest and communal tensions.

“Considering the organised nature of their activities, KCOCA has been invoked to ensure a comprehensive investigation and prosecution under the state’s anti‑organised crime framework,” officials said. PTI AMP SSK