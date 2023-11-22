KCR and family trampled dreams, aspirations of Telangana's youth: Surjewala

Hyderabad: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday charged the BRS government in Telangana with failing to fulfill its promise of providing jobs to unemployed youth in the state.

Referring to unemployment issue now as the biggest “curse” in Telangana, Surjewala told reporters here that over 40 lakh youth in the state are jobless even as 1.9 lakh government jobs remain vacant.

The Congress leader accused K Chandrasekhar Rao of lying to the youth about providing one job to every family during the Telangana statehood agitation. The BRS had also promised of giving Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance, but it was not implemented.

“In 10 years (of BRS regime), KCR has snatched the dreams of the young in Telangana. In 10 years, KCR and his family have trampled upon the dreams and aspirations of Telangana's youth,” he alleged.

When Sonia Gandhi and Congress carved out the state of Telangana we ensured that the state would be a model of development, employment and inclusive and cohesive progress, he recalled.

“But, what has happened under BRS. shattered dreams and suicides. This is the DNA of an arrogant KCR and his misrule. Telangana's youth under BRS and KCR have been pushed into a pitch darkness vis-à-vis with their future as also the plans ahead,” he said.

He suggested that the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) change its name. “The real meaning of BRS now is 'Berozagaar Rulao Samithi' and for KCR it is ‘CMR’ which stands for 'Commission Mafia Raj'," Surjewala said.

He charged that the BRS “nexus” with BJP has resulted in a loss of nearly 65 lakh jobs for Telangana whether it was the loss of the ITIR project, loss Bayyaram Steel Plant and loss of tribal university, all of which were to come to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Claiming that 20,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant, the veteran alleged that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has become a den of corruption with 15 question paper leaks reported and frequent rescheduling and postponements of exams.

Surjewala further alleged that Rao has made the most progressive state of India that Congress carved out -- Telangana -- as the "suicide capital" for the young and said, “that's why 3,600 students were forced to commit suicide during 2014-2021”. Listing out the Congress promises including Vidya Bharosa card with Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for students, Surjewala said the next Congress government in Telangana will fill up 2 lakh government jobs within a year, fill up all vacant teachers posts and disband the TSPSC and it proposes to reconstitute the Commission and punish those responsible for paper leaks.