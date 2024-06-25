KCR approaches T'gana HC against panel probing power sector 'irregularities'

Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has approached the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to stay all further proceedings of the commission of inquiry, set up by the Congress government to inquire into decisions taken in the power sector during the previous BRS regime. The BRS president in a writ petition before the High Court also challenged the Government Order constituting the commission headed by retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy, to conduct a judicial enquiry into the correctness and propriety of the decisions taken by then BRS government with regard to procurement of power from Chhattisgarh by TS DISCOMS and construction of Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant and Yadadri Thermal Power Plant by TS GENCO.

Rao, also known as KCR, in the petition contended that the constitution of the commission was illegal, without jurisdiction, ultra vires the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 and contrary to the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Rao, who had recently alleged that the panel chairman's functioning has not been fair, in a letter to retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy had asked him to recuse from the inquiry.

In the petition, Rao further sought to set aside the issuance of a letter by the commission dated June 19 directing him to appear before it to produce evidence against the witnesses, etc, stating it as arbitrary and illegal.

The petition is likely to come up before the court in a couple of days.

The inquiry commission, looking into alleged irregularities in the power sector during the previous BRS government's tenure, had earlier issued letters to Rao and several others and sought their responses as part of its ongoing probe.