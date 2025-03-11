KCR asks BRS MLAs, MLCs to aggressively question Cong govt on people's issues in Assembly

Hyderabad, Mar 11 (PTI) BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked the party MLAs and MLCs to aggressively attack the Congress government in Telangana over its alleged corruption and anti-people policies during the budget session of the Telanagna legislature beginning on Wednesday.

He also told them to dispel the "false accusations" being made by the ruling Congress against the BRS.

Speaking at a meeting of the BRS legislators, Rao, also known as KCR, asked them to highlight the various alleged problems, including withering crops, inadequate supply of water and power to crops and scarcity of drinking water.

The BRS MLAs and MLCs should question the government over its alleged deceptive attitude in implementation of the six poll 'guarantees' of Congress, a BRS release quoted him as saying.

The BRS legislators should voice the problems and aspirations of people, the former CM said.

KCR, who is opposition leader in the Assembly, also said deputy leaders would be appointed for the BRS MLAs and MLCs to promote coordination among them.

Amid sharp criticism between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS and BJP over a host of issues, the budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would commence on Wednesday.