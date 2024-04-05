KCR attacks Cong govt over 'farmers distress', poll promises

Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Congress in Telangana over alleged farmers' distress and non-implementation of its election promises, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday demanded that the government take immediate steps to provide relief to the ryots and vowed to fight on behalf of the people.

Speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Sircilla after a visit to the fields where the crops allegedly withered away, he alleged that the situation was due to the "incompetence" and mismanagement of the Congress government.

He said many water bodies were full of water during the previous BRS regime.

"What do we see today? The pain that was witnessed in Telangana before 2014 (during Congress rule, prior to BRS coming to power) is being seen again today. The scene before 2014 was demand for water tankers, women fighting on the streets for water," he said.

Congress came to power making "irrational" promises but deceived people by not fulfilling any of them after forming the government, he alleged.

"Shamelessly, they made four-five promises today (in the AICC manifesto). There is no district in Telangana where crops have not withered away. This situation cropped up because inefficient people are ruling," Rao said.

He claimed that crops have withered away in 15 to 20 lakh acres and that it was a result of the government's failure in water management. Erratic power supply made it difficult to operate agriculture motor pumps.

Some state ministers talked about scanty rainfall as the reason for crop failure but many districts had witnessed above normal rainfall, he claimed.

"Except for government failure, there is no other reason for this situation," he said.

He attacked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for seeking details when BRS had alleged that 200 farmers had died during the first 100 days of the Congress government.

The BRS had sent the list of the farmers immediately to the government, he said.

Rao demanded that the government provide Rs 25 lakh each to the family members of the farmers who passed away. He sought an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 per acre of crop that withered away.

Rao said he would lead a protest with 50,000 farmers if the government fails to repair Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project and provide water to farmers.

Some piers of the Medigadda barrage had suffered damage during the BRS regime last year.

The BRS had come under attack from other parties over the damage to the piers and the current Congress government has sought the help of National Dam Safety Authority on the way forward.

Rao further alleged that problems of farmers exacerbated due to the government's failures, including not releasing water for cultivation on time, erratic supply of power, non-implementation of 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and not fulfilling the farm loan waiver as promised.

"Today, agriculture in Telangana is reaching a situation of crisis because of your antics," Rao said.

Rao also attacked the Congress government for non-implementation of promises and schemes, including bonus on MSP for farmers and providing one tola gold to women at the time of marriage. PTI SJR SJR SDP