KCR ensured progress of all, regardless of caste, religion: Minister K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has ensured the progress of all sections of society in the state without the consideration of caste or creed should return as 'hat-trick CM', state Minister K T Rama Rao said on Saturday. Legislative Assembly elections would be held in another few months in Telangana.

Speaking after inaugurating a 'steel bridge' here, the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development said a strong foundation has been laid to make Hyderabad a global city during the BRS regime since 2014.

Wealth would be created and its distribution possible only if all sections of society, regardless of caste or religion, are taken care of and multi-pronged development, including infrastructure growth and job creation, takes place in the city, Rama Rao said.

Hyderabad used to see curfews once upon a time due to the divisive politics of some parties and leaders, but all communities are living harmoniously now under the BRS regime, he said.

"If we make a mistake, a situation of Hyderabad going back by a 100 years would arise," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a veiled attack on opposition Congress and BJP, he said those who have not done anything for development despite being in power for 50 years and those who have done nothing for Telangana though they are in power at the Centre are trying to foment trouble in the name of caste or religion.

Chandrasekhar Rao should be elected to the CM post for the third time and Hyderabad would be developed as a role model in the country, said Rama Rao, who is working president of BRS.

The steel flyover, a first of its kind in the city, was built by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the Telangana government’s flagship Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), an official release said.

Built at a cost of Rs 450 crore, the entire flyover is made of steel, it said.

The flyover is named after late Nayini Narasimha Reddy, the first Home Minister of Telangana. PTI SJR SJR KH