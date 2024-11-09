KCR expresses confidence of BRS returning to power after next assembly polls

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI) BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would come to power after the next assembly elections in Telangana in 2028.

Addressing a gathering of party activists from Palakurthy assembly segment, he said people have realized what they have lost with the defeat of BRS in the assembly polls last year.

Observing that 11 months have already passed since the new government assumed office, he said BRS activists should work hard to reach out to people.

Against the backdrop of the Congress government ordering inquiries into damage to Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and other issues during the previous party-led regime, he said the BRS, when it comes to power, would not think about putting someone in jail.

Any government should work constructively and make efforts for larger public good, he said.

In a veiled reference to CM Revanth Reddy's attack on him at a public meeting on Friday, he said the people are observing how those in power are speaking.

Rao, also known as KCR, said 90 per cent of what the BRS government did was in addition to 10 per cent of its promises.

Rao has been keeping a low-profile during the last several months after his party's assembly poll defeat, with his son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao leading the party's programmes. PTI SJR SA