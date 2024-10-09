KCR gave jobs to family members but neglected unemployment issue: T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) Alleging that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao neglected the unemployment issue during his 10-year rule, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the former allocated posts to his family members but did not take up teachers' recruitment.

Rao made his daughter K Kavitha an MLC and appointed another relative B Vinod Kumar as vice chairman of state planning board within six months after they lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he claimed.

He also blamed Rao for not offering any constructive suggestions to the government in spite of his experience in public life and said the former CM let his party leaders put a spoke in the government's wheel.

"You (people) brought 'korivi deyyam' (devil) and made the chief minister twice in the past. He did not try to address the unemployment issue but only passed time." Reddy was speaking at an event organised to distribute appointment letters to 10,006 newly-recruited teachers.

The BRS ruled the state for 10 years, but it wants the Congress government to go "urgently" so that it can grab power though it has not been even 10 months since the national party assumed office, he said.

Reddy noted that his government filled up 30,000 vacancies in 90 days after coming to power and also completed the process of recruiting 10,006 teachers in 65 days.

As many as 24 lakh students are studying in 30,000 government schools and state-run residential schools in the state. But, 34 lakh students are studying in 10,000 private schools.

Even NREGA workers prefer to enrol their children in private schools, he said, urging the newly-recruited teachers to consider the reasons for such a situation.

He urged the teachers to work towards making children better citizens.

He highlighted the government's initiatives in the education sector like free power to government schools, appointment of attenders in government schools, provision of drinking water and others and entrusting the maintenance of schools to SHGs.

The government allocated Rs 21,000 crore for education in the budget.

While the CM presented appointment letters to some successful candidates, district-wise stalls have been set up to hand over the letters.

Several state ministers, Congress Rajya Sabha member from Telangana Abhishek Manu Singhvi and senior officials attended the event. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH