KCR has to be elected for 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme to continue: BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has to be re-elected for the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ investment support scheme for farmers to continue in the state, BRS working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao said on Monday.

Addressing gatherings during his roadshows in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Miryalaguda, for the November 30 assembly polls, he said KCR is the only leader who could come up with a farmer friendly scheme like Rythu Bandhu, a release issued from Rama Rao’s office said.

Ridiculing Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy’s reported comments that the Congress party had patents on free electricity, the BRS leader asked where quality electricity (uninterrupted power supply) was when the grand old party was in government.

"Before 2014, Congress promised six hour electricity supply but could not even give three hours of power," Rama Rao, also known as KTR said, adding only KCR, can give 24 hour power supply.

The BRS leader further asked the people to decide if they wanted to vote for Congress, which gave Rs 200 pension, or BRS, which is giving Rs 2,000 pension.

Rama Rao also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying when in opposition he (Modi) criticised the gas cylinder price hike and, after becoming PM, he increased it by Rs 800.

"CM KCR will bear Rs 800 and provide the gas cylinder for Rs 400 to the people in Telangana," he added. PTI VVK VVK KH