Telangana: KCR says BRS should return to power for development to continue

Hyderabad: Kicking off the poll campaign for the BRS, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the party should return to power for the pace of development in Telangana to continue.

Advertisment

In a rally at Husnabad, about 140 km from here, Rao, narrating his government's achievements, said Telangana had become the number one state with regard to per capita income, power consumption, and drinking water supply in the past nine-and-a-half years of BRS rule.

Recalling that he had started his assembly poll campaign for the 2018 assembly polls in Husnabad and come out victorious, KCR said the constituency would lead the BRS to victory with 95 to 105 seats in the upcoming polls.

Attacking the Congress without naming it, KCR said the opposition party is asking for a chance again when it has not brought development with the 10 chances it was given earlier “Some parties are asking you to give them a chance. But they were given 10 chances earlier. You people (Congress) only ruled for 60 years from here till Delhi (from state to centre). Even after 75 years of independence, there is poverty in this country, which is disgraceful. We should be worried about it,” he said.

Advertisment

According to him, the Congress is to blame for the "present state of affairs" in the country, and he warned people to be wary of the party.

“There are two or three issues pending (here). The Gouravelli project (reservoir) has to be completed. I will take the responsibility. After the election is over, in five or six months we will complete it on a war footing, and I will come to release water in the same capacity (as CM),” he said, requesting the people to vote for the local BRS candidate.

KCR said the pending projects will be completed after the party returns to power.