KCR kickstarts campaign for LS polls, hits out at Cong, BJP

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday launched his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by attacking the ruling Congress government over the alleged problems in power and water supply for farmers, the "language used by" Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against him and others.

Addressing a rally at Karimnagar, he also hit out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, asking why should people vote for the saffron party when it has not sanctioned even a single Navodaya school to the state despite its entitlement.

Highlighting the various welfare schemes implemented during his tenure, he said BRS candidates should be elected to voice people's concerns in legislatures.

"We (People) voted for Congress (in recent assembly polls). What happened? They have occupied posts and pulling cash bags. They are looting with force and sending suitcases to Delhi. They are fully busy with that work. The chief minister and ministers are touring between Hyderabad and Delhi and Delhi and Hyderabad. They would go (to Delhi) nine times in three months.

"That means, what is happening ? They are playing with our lives by mortgaging Telangana's self-respect once again at the feet of Delhi elders. Should this continue," he asked.

People should think whether such a situation should continue or want leaders who voice people's concerns in Parliament, Rao, also known as KCR, said.

On the power crisis, he said the country would not face shortages of electricity "if there is an efficient government at the Centre".

In an apparent reference to his efforts to expand the footprint of BRS beyond Telangana when the party was in power, he said, "You have stopped me recently (in the assembly polls). Had I won here, I would have raised awareness in the entire country (on BRS and good governance). We took a small beating. But, no problem." Referring to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent comments that the people of Mahabubnagar "would be like fire and human bombs" if there is any attempt to dislodge his democratically-elected government, Rao asked whether it is the "language to be used by a chief minister".

Attacking the Congress government, he asked why "problems are occurring in Mission Bhagiratha" drinking water supply scheme and in ensuring uninterrupted power supply which his government had done.

Rao said he would soon speak on television to clear the allegations made against the previous BRS government with regard to damage in Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project. PTI SJR SJR KH