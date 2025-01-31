KCR like banned Rs 1,000 currency note, carries no value: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday compared BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to the demonetised Rs 1,000 currency note, saying those possessing a banned note would be arrested.

Speaking at a rally in Mogiligidda, Rangareddy District, Revanth Reddy sharply criticised Rao, challenging the opposition leader to attend assembly sessions for debates on several issues.

"Don’t brag about yourself before your own party cadre. You are a lapsed (demonised) Rs 1000 currency note. If anyone keeps that note, they will go to jail. Earlier there used to be a huge value for those notes. Now it does not carry any value. Chandrasekhar Rao also does not have any value and Telangana society is also not interested in you,” Reddy said.

He was responding to Rao’s comments that the Congress government in the state has lost its credibility within one year of its rule while exuding confidence that BRS will come back to power in the next assembly polls.

The CM further remarked that the people of Telangana are no longer interested in Rao, also known as KCR, returning to power, as they are already benefiting from several government schemes.

Reddy continued his attack on KCR, saying that the senior BRS leader had "failed" to introspect despite consecutive defeats in both the assembly and parliamentary elections.

In response to Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks about a recent social media survey conducted by the Congress party, where 70 per cent of netizens allegedly voted in favor of BRS, Reddy mocked him by saying that more people like actress Rakhi Sawant than Salman Khan on TikTok app, which doesn’t necessarily make her a better actor.

The CM also suggested that Rao should rein in his son and nephew, whom he described as “roaming like branded bulls.” “He is an elderly person, I agree. But his children (son and nephew) have become like Yama Kinkaras (servants of Yama). First, control your son and nephew.” Reddy highlighted that his government has already fulfilled promises such as loan waivers and free bus travel for women, and is set to implement the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme before March 31, with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore.

Later, addressing a gathering on the occasion of folk singer and balladeer Gaddar’s birth anniversary here, Revanth Reddy criticised the Centre for not responding to his letter requesting Padma awards for a few Telangana personalities.

Reacting to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s remarks that the Centre would not confer a Padma award on a person like Gaddar, the CM, without naming him, stated that if the minister or his party made any derogatory comments against the folk singer, he would not hesitate to name the area where the minister's party office is located after “Gaddar”.

“If you have to write your party’s address, you will have to write as Gaddar’s street,” he said.

He further said the previous BRS regime which had "mistreated" Gaddar has been thrown out of power.

Reddy said he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing displeasure over the names proposed by Telangana having not been considered for Padma awards.

The state government had proposed the names of Gaddar (Padma Vibhushan), educationist Chukka Ramaiah (Padma Bhushan), poet Ande Sri (Padma Bhushan), poet and singer Gorati Venkanna (Padma Shri) and poet and historian Jayadheer Tirumala Rao (Padma Shri). PTI GDK ROH