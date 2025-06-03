KCR likely to appear before Kaleshwaram commission on June 11

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to appear before the judicial commission probing the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project on June 11 instead of June 5, the party source said on Tuesday.

KCR, sought to appear before the panel on June 11 instead of June 5, the day he was earlier summoned, they said.

The commission had last month issued notice to KCR for appearance as part of its ongoing inquiry.

Hitting out at the Congress government, KCR's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha had alleged that the notice issued to the former Chief Minister is part of a "political conspiracy" to tarnish his image.

The damage to the barrages of Kaleshwaram project was a major issue during the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently announced that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has labelled the Kaleshwaram project, built at a cost of over Rs one lakh crore, to be "probably the biggest man-made disaster in the country".

Noting that the judicial commission is already probing the issue, Reddy had said accountability would be fixed and action taken as per the panel's report.