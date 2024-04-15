KCR mortgaged self-respect of BRS activists to BJP: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Stepping up his attack on BRS ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao "mortgaged" the self-respect of his party activists to BJP to secure bail for his daughter K Kavitha and to defeat Congress, especially in five seats.

Addressing a Congress rally at Narayanpet on Monday night, Revanth Reddy, who is also state Congress president, claimed BRS leaders are not actively campaigning in Mahabubnagar district seeking votes for the party though the local MP belongs to BRS and the party had seven MLAs from the district till the recent Assembly elections.

"Chandrasekhar Rao, taking a supari, mortgaged the self-respect of BRS workers at the feet of Modi to make Narendra Modi successful in five parliamentary constituencies of Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Bhongir and Zaheerabad to secure bail for KCR's daughter and to defeat Congress as part of a clandestine understanding," he said.

Claiming that KCR "mortgaged Telangana" to Modi after KCR's daughter was put in jail, he asked whether it is good for Telangana's self-respect.

KCR "mortgaged the party to BJP" as the Congress is certain to win the five Lok Sabha seats of Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Bhongir and Zaheerabad, he said.

"He (KCR) feels that Revanth Reddy can be hit politically if all these five seats are hit," he said.

Revanth Reddy further claimed KCR is talking about dislodging him from power but is not talking about dislodging Modi who has been in power since the past 10 years.

The Chief Minister announced that his government would give the Rs two lakh farm loan waiver as a "single amount" (not in instalments) before August 15.

The farm loan waiver could not be done so far as the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections is in force, he said.

He also announced a Rs 500 bonus on MSP to farmers on paddy to be cultivated next time.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the poll promises being implemented by his government, including free travel for women in state-run RTC buses, free power supply up to 200 units to poor and LPG cylinders for the poor for Rs 500.

The loan waiver and Rs 500 bonus on MSP were part of the poll promises of the ruling Congress.

BRS MLC Kavitha, daughter of KCR, was arrested in Hyderabad by ED recently in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. PTI SJR SJR SS