KCR neglected poor, only aims to make his son Telangana CM: Amit Shah

Adilabad (T'gana), Oct 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, charging him with only focused on making his son the CM, while launching the BJP's poll campaign for the November 30 Assembly elections.

Taking on the ruling BRS supremo, Shah alleged Rao never worked for the poor but was only keen on making his son K T Rama Rao the CM of the state, during the past 10 years of his rule.

The southern state now needs the BJP's double engine government, he said in an obvious reference to party-led dispensations at the Centre and the state.

Addressing a rally at Adilabad a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the state elections, Shah charged the BRS government with not fulfilling its poll promises of building double bedroom houses for tribals in the state.

He listed the announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana such as setting up of central tribal university and National Turmeric Board and the Union Cabinet approving the terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal that will govern the division of the river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"... for 10 years, KCR did not work for the poor. Did he? He did not work for farmers, Dalits and Adivasis.... Has the BRS government done anything for Adivasis? He (KCR) did only one thing--trying to make KT Rama Rao the chief minister. That is what he did for 10 years," Shah said kickstarting the BJP's poll campaign in the state.

"The Chief Minister has only one aim--to make his son KTR the chief minister. Whereas, our aim is to provide jobs, education to every tribal youth of Adilabad and to provide water to the fields of farrmers," Shah said.

Referring to the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' (the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948), Shah said it would be celebrated in every district if the BJP came to power in the state.

Averring that people have shown their love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said the time has come to establish a 'double engine government' in Telangana.

The Union Minister highlighted the Modi government's schemes, including construction of toilets, houses for poor, LPG cylinders to poor women and said, "no son or daughter of an Adivasi became the country's President even after 75 years of Independence.

PM Modi respected all the Adivasis in the country by making "tribal daughter" Droupadi Murmu who was born in a poor family in Odisha, the President, he said.

He questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the budgetary allocation of Rs 24,000 crore in 2013-14 for welfare of Adivasis, and said it rose to Rs 1.24 lakh crore in 2023-24 during the Modi regime.

Attacking the Congress, Shah alleged the national party spoke about the poor but did nothing for them.

He alleged that Congress of INDIA alliance did corruption to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore.

He further charged the Congress, INDIA bloc and Chandrasekhar Rao avoided the Article 370, but the Modi government integrated Kashmir with India by abolishing it.

Congress kept the Ram Mandir issue hanging since Independence, but PM Modi had laid the foundation stone and a grand Ram temple would be ready by January, 2024 in Ayodhya, he said.

Alleging that terrorists from Pakistan used to carry out attacks in Indian soil and get away during the Congress rule, he said the Modi government conducted surgical strikes and wiped out militants post Uri and Pulwama by "barging into their house".

"Congress and KCR cannot safeguard the country. (They) cannot safeguard Telangana against 'Razakars' of today's era," he said. It is only the BJP which can do it, he asserted.

While Chandrasekhar Rao claims that Telangana stood first in the country, the state ranked so in number of farmer suicides, crimes against women and children and also corruption, Shah alleged.

He also reiterated his charge that AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi holds the 'steering' of KCR's car --the election symbol of the ruling BRS party.

"Do you want Telangana to be run on the directions of Majlis," Shah asked the public and appealed to them to dislodge the KCR government and elect BJP.

Shah asked the gathering if it wanted to bring back BRS government once again in the assembly elections to be held on November 30, and said the answer of all those present was that BJP will form the government in Telangana on December 3. PTI SJR VVK GDK ROH SJR ROH SA