KCR returns to Telangana assembly for high-stakes winter session

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) After staying away for most of the last two years, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the Legislative Assembly session here on Monday.

With the ruling Congress and BRS at odds over water issues, Rao's return to the House signals a heated winter session ahead.

Rao, also the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, was welcomed by his party MLAs in the premises.

Rao, also known as KCR, had recently said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s regime failed to put pressure on the Union Government, which allegedly returned a detailed project report of the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.

KCR's remarks received a sharp response from the chief minister, who pointed out that the former had mostly stayed away from the Assembly during the last two years.