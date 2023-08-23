KCR should apologise for not reserving 33% seats for women contestants in Assembly polls: T'gana BJP chief Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao should come to the national capital and apologise to people as he failed to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Assembly polls while releasing the list recently.

Speaking at a party meeting, Reddy asked people not to vote for BRS in the forthcoming Assembly elections for "not fulfilling" its promises.

He also said KCR's daughter and BRS MLC Kavitha, in order to divert the public attention from Delhi Excise Policy scam, held a dharna in Delhi demanding the implementation of 33 per cent seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women. However, her own party did not implement it.

"How many women were given tickets in the list announced by KCR? It is just seven. Why 33 per cent was not given. It is a shame. The Chief Minister should come to Delhi and apologise ... at Jantar Mantar as he failed to give 33 per cent seats to women," Reddy said.

Even before the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission for the Assembly elections, BRS supremo KCR on August 21 released the first list of candidates for 115 constituencies.

Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held towards the end of this calendar year.

Hitting out at the BRS government, Reddy said Rao's government failed in all aspects and BRS leaders like a "mafia" are demanding a 30 per cent cut in the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Attacking the Congress party, he claimed that the grand old party during its regime "looted Rs 10 lakh crore public money and is daydreaming to come back to power once again".

Narrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government's achievement, Reddy, who is also a Union Minister, appealed to people to vote for BJP this time in both Assembly and Parliament elections.

He reiterated that a vote for BRS or Congress will go in favour of the other party. PTI GDK KH