KCR slams Cong govt in Telangana for changing design of 'Telangana Thalli'

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana has changed the design and portrait of 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) out of "vendetta" towards him.

He also asked the party MLAs to intensify its attack against the government's "anti-people" rule during the winter session of the Assembly beginning on Monday.

Rao's remarks came against the backdrop of the state government installing a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' in the Secretariat complex on December 9. The design and portrait finalised by the government is different from the one made by the BRS during the Telangana statehood agitation.

Speaking at a meeting of BRS MLAs and MLCs at his house at Erravelly near here, Rao said it is deplorable that the Chief Minister (A Revanth Reddy) who does not have any understanding of "Telangana's existence and aspirations" is resorting to changing the design due to political selfishness and vendetta towards him.

Claiming that the chief minister is not aware of the cultural significance of "Telangana Thalli", Rao charged that the changes are being made to erase his "mark" (on governance and others), a BRS release said Sunday night.

Talking about the social and political significance of 'Telangana Thalli' and its history, he said poets, who fought against the Nizam rule, brought forward the concept of 'Mother Telangana' as Telangana's language and culture did not get importance during the Nizam era. The culture and traditions of the rulers had prominence then.

The portrait of 'Telangana Thalli' was made during the Telangana statehood agitation to revive the cultural symbols of the region which were "forgotten" during undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The portrait was made in such a way to resemble a goddess, he said.

"The present Congress government and the CM who do not have an understanding of Telangana's historical background and heritage is behaving mindlessly," he said.

The Congress government invited Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for the event to unveil the statue in the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Rao, also known as KCR, claimed that people are showing their anger against the Congress government due to its alleged anti-people policies and functioning.

Speaking at length on various issues, he asked the party MLAs and MLCs to forcefully raise them during the assembly session. PTI SJR SJR KH