KCR slams Cong leaders' stand on govt schemes; says BRS must win for development to continue in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the party should win the upcoming assembly polls if the pace of development is to continue in the state.

Addressing a poll rally at Nirmal, he said the state has made rapid strides in progress since 2014 and highlighted that the state has not had any communal disturbances during BRS regime, thanks to which there has been no need to impose any curfews.

Speaking about the opposition, he alleged that Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy saw the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers as a wasteful expenditure and PCC president A Revanth Reddy felt that three hours of free power supply is enough for farm sector against the 24-hour supply being provided by the BRS government.

"If Congress wins by mistake, I am saying as I have a responsibillity to say, they are not interested in Rythu Bandhu, they don't like 24-hour power supply. They don't like depositing money in the accounts of farmers. Again, middlemen would come.

"Only if BRS wins, this development would continue sustainably," he said.

He reiterated that Telangana would remain a secular state as long as he is alive. PTI SJR ANE