KCR slams Congress for not implementing poll promises

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday hit out at the Congress government in Telangana for not fulfilling its poll promises like farm loan waiver and allegedly failing to implement welfare schemes.

Addressing a gathering at Mancherial during his ongoing 'bus yatra' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he said uninterrupted supply of power, tap water supply and 'Rythu Bandhu' farmers investment support scheme which were the hallmark of his government are not being implemented properly.

The free travel for women in state-run RTC buses led to women having scuffles in buses and auto drivers are dying by suicides, he alleged.

He asked whether the Congress' promises of Rs two lakh farm loan waiver, Rs 2,500 for women and one tola gold for young women at the time of marriage are being implemented to which the gathering replied in the negative.

The farmers are not getting MSP and bonus of Rs 500 on MSP for paddy and even purchase of farm produce has become a problem, Rao, also known as KCR, said.

The Chief Minister has invited top corporate firms during his visit to Davos and the Congress government is conspiring to privatize the state-run mining company Singareni Collieries which is a major employer in the state, he claimed.

He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that promises like 'depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of poor' and programmes like 'beti bachao beti padhao' and doubling farmers income' have failed to bring a qualitative change in people's lives. PTI SJR SJR SDP