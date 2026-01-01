KCR spreading ‘24-karat’ false information about irrigation projects: Telangana CM Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Attacking BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao over delays in irrigation projects, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the former CM has been spreading lies about the projects to protect the existence of his party.

Participating in a meeting on the Irrigation Department, Reddy said that, in order to benefit contractors, the former CM had increased the cost of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project to Rs 80,000 crore from over Rs 30,000 crore.

"In order to save his party, K Chandrasekhar Rao is spreading lies about water issues. He has been spreading false information that I am tacitly cooperating with the Andhra Pradesh government. Whatever Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao say is 24-karat false," he said, slamming the opposition party.

He alleged that the cost of the Kaleshwaram project had been increased to Rs 1.40 lakh crore due to redesigning and shifting it to Medigadda.

Reddy further alleged that KCR did not even prepare a Detailed Project Report for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project before launching it.

KCR had recently said that CM Reddy’s regime failed to put pressure on the union government, which returned the Detailed Project Report of the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.

KCR’s remarks received a sharp response from the chief minister, who pointed out that the former CM had mostly stayed away from the Assembly during the last two years. PTI GDK VVK SSK