KCR suffers hip fracture after fall in bathroom, requires replacement surgery

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao needs to undergo a hip replacement surgery following a fracture sustained from a fall at his Erravelli residence and the recovery process would take about 6-8 weeks, doctors treating him said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery for the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) founder while state chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed for best medical care to his predecessor.

KCR's son KT Ramarao said in a post on 'X' that Rao "needs to undergo a hip replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom." Rao was taken to the Yashoda Hospitals at Somajiguda in the city.

"On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left hip fracture (Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture). He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be 6 to 8 weeks," a health bulletin from the hospital said.

KCR is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team, including orthopaedic and general medicine, and his condition is stable, it added.

PM Modi wrote on 'X' that he was "distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health."

Rao's office said his wife Sobhamma, son Rama Rao, daughter Kavitha and other family members were with him.

Meanwhile, state health secretary S A M Rizvi visited the hospital on the directions of chief minister Reddy and enquired about KCR's health.

The official informed the hospital management, on behalf of the CM, that the best care should be provided to Rao during the course of his hospitalisation.

Rizvi later briefed the CM who directed him to continue to monitor the treatment of Rao and keep him updated.

Rao, who quit as chief minister on December 3 following his party's defeat in the recent assembly elections, was staying at his farmhouse at Erravelli near here and had been meeting party leaders and common people.