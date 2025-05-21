KCR summoned in Kaleshwaram probe; KTR calls it 'diversion tactic' by Congress

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the notice issued to party president K Chandrasekhar Rao by the judicial commission probing the Kaleshwaram irrigation project is a “diversionary tactic” by the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda, he claimed that Congress MLAs and contractors themselves are talking about “20 to 30 per cent” commissions in the current government.

He alleged that the notice to KCR was an attempt to divert public attention from these corruption claims.

Launching a sharp attack on the government, Rama Rao—son of KCR—said the Congress regime had failed to retrieve the bodies of workers trapped in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in February, among other project-related mishaps.

He also claimed that the Congress and the BJP were working together to portray the Kaleshwaram project as a "failure".

Rama Rao said the BRS had full faith in the judiciary and asserted that the allegations against KCR would not hold up.

He added that his party would continue to hold the Congress government accountable for its poll promises.

The judicial commission probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project has summoned BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to appear before it as part of its inquiry.