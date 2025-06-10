KCR to appear before judicial panel probing 'irregularities' in Kaleshwaram project on June 11

Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) BRS president and former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao would on June 11 appear before the judicial commission probing the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project.

The irrigation project was built during the previous BRS regime.

Rao, also known as KCR, would reach the commission's office at 11.30 AM, BRS sources said on Tuesday.

The commission has questioned a number of engineers and other officials, especially of the irrigation department, since the last about one year since its probe began.

KCR's nephew and BRS MLA T Harish Rao, who was irrigation minister in the BRS government, appeared before the panel on June 9.

Before him, BJP Lok Sabha Eatala Rajender, who was finance minister in the BRS government, was questioned by the commission on June 6.

The damage to the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project became a key issue during the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently said the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has labelled the Kaleshwaram project, built at a cost of over Rs one lakh crore, to be "probably" the biggest man-made disaster in the country.

Referring to ruling Congress's criticism about some piers of the Medigadda barrage of the 'sinking' in 2023, Harish Rao has said the Kaleshwaram project comprises many other parts and that they are all intact. PTI SJR SJR SA