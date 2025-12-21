KCR vows to fight for Telangana’s water rights, attacks Revanth Reddy govt

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday attacked the Congress government, calling it a "useless regime" and said his party will undertake agitations for Telangana’s water rights.

His remarks came days after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he was ready to convene a special session of Assembly, to debate the Krishna and Godavari river water issues with KCR.

Addressing a press conference, Rao, also known as KCR, said CM Reddy’s regime failed to put pressure on the Central government, which allegedly returned a detailed project report of Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.

"This is a useless government. Any successive governments will continue ongoing projects. This (Congress) government did not continue the Palamuru-Rangareddy project… "The Central government has sent back the DPR of Palamuru-Rangareddy. The state government did not respond properly. They should have taken all party delegations and put pressure on the Centre," KCR said.

Rao said that the Centre, which depends on the support of the TDP, would go to any extent to save its government, insinuating that the DPR was returned at the behest of its ally.

KCR said he was keeping silent on the issue. Now since he came out, he will fight for the issues and take on the Central and state governments.

"We will hold public meetings to expose the governments. It is our duty as an opposition party. We will skin them (will expose them). We have given sufficient time to the state government," he said.

The Congress government is keeping quiet on the injustice being done to the state. He alleged that the crime rate has gone up in the state.

He attacked the Reddy government and said it cheated the public by giving several promises to come to power.

The former chief minister said that meetings of the BRS Legislature Party and the BRS Parliamentary Party were held here on Sunday, with an agenda that included the status of the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project and the alleged deception by both the state and central governments. PTI GDK KH