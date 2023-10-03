'KCR wanted to join NDA, I refused due to his deeds,' says PM; K T Rama Rao hits back at Modi's remarks

Nizamabad (Telangana), Oct 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had rejected a request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to join the NDA, after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, citing his "deeds." Speaking at a rally here, Modi said before the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, Rao used to come to the airport to receive him with fanfare and show a lot of respect.

"For the first time, I am going to reveal a secret. I have come today to tell 100 per cent truth. When Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls were held, the BJP won 40-45 seats (48). Nobody got a majority. KCR needed support. You must have seen before the Hyderabad Corporation polls, he used to come to airport with an army to welcome me. He used to felicitate me with big garlands. He used to respect me a lot," Modi said.

"But, why did it stop suddenly?" he asked.

"Why so much anger suddenly? The reason for that is, after the Hyderabad polls, he came to Delhi to meet me. He gave me a beautiful shawl and honoured me. He showed so much love that it was not in the character of KCR," Modi said.

"Then, he told me that the country is progressing under your leadership. We also want to be part of the NDA. Make us part of the NDA. I said what next? Support us in Hyderabad municipal corporation. I told KCR, your deeds are such that Modi cannot join with you," he said.

Modi said he had "rejected the entry of KCR into the NDA" even if it meant the BJP sitting in the opposition in GHMC.

He accused the BRS dispensation of 'looting' funds meant for development of the state.

"The BJP government has given huge funds to the BRS government for the development of Telangana. But unfortunately the BRS govt looted that money. Loot is their mantra,” Modi claimed.

Reacting to Modi's remarks, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao told reporters that the Prime Minister "is an outright liar" and that is the reason why the BJP is called the "Biggest Jhoot Factory." "Were we bitten by a mad dog that we wanted to join the NDA? All the parties are leaving NDA nowadays. Shiv Sena has left you (NDA). Janata Dal (U) has left you. Telugu Desam has left you. Shiromani Akali Dal has left you. Who is there with you now? Besides CBI, IT and ED, who is there in India now?" he asked Modi.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also said he had started asking KCR questions on corruption.

KCR, who met him (Modi) later, had told him that he would like to hand over the mantle to his son K T Rama Rao and requested him to bless Rama Rao, Modi said.

Modi also said he had told KCR that it is democracy and who was he to make his son occupy the throne.

It is the Telangana people who will decide about it, the PM said.

"That was the last day. After that, he has not been able to see me in the eye," Modi said, adding that no corrupt person can sit in his company.

CM KCR has not been receiving Modi during the latter's visits to Telangana and also did not share the stage with him since the last couple of years.

KCR had started avoiding him as he refused to support, Modi said.

This has come under criticism from the BJP leaders.

Modi also charged that the Congress and its 'arrogant' INDIA alliance had blocked the Women’s Reservation Bill for the last 30 years. They did not care about it.

On the liberation of the erstwhile Hyderabad state and its merger with the Indian Union, Modi said a son from Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, ensured the liberation from Nizams.

"Today another son of Gujarat (Modi) came for your prosperity, development and welfare," he said.

Telangana has talent everywhere. Telangana made a vaccine for COVID-19 gave it to the world, he lauded. PTI SJR VVK GDK SS