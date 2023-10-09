KCR will become Telangana CM once again, says AIMIM chief Owaisi

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hoped that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will come to power in Telangana once again, making it a hat-trick of victories, after the November 30 Assembly polls.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for five states including Telangana, Owaisi said his AIMIM will be contesting polls in Rajasthan for the first time.

"We hope Insha Allah (God willing) that KCR will again become the Chief Minister of Telangana. Our party MLAs will also succeed in whichever constituencies they will contest," he said.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said his party has already announced three candidates in Rajasthan and will be announcing the candidates in Telangana soon.

He said the AIMIM is fully prepared for these elections and expressed confidence that the people will support his party for work, accessibility and availability, particularly in Telangana.

Dismissing the allegations that his party acts like a B team for the BRS, Owaisi said MIM supported former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government between 2004 and 2014. PTI GDK VVK SS