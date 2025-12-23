KCR's criticism against NDA govt nothing but lies: T'gana BJP prez

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Taking exception to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's criticism against the NDA government at the Centre over irrigation projects in Telangana, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday said the former chief minister was only spreading lies.

The BJP leader alleged that major injustice was done to Telangana when the previous BRS regime agreed to 299 TMC, while Andhra Pradesh got 511 TMC in Krishna river water sharing between the two states.

"The former chief minister of Telangana KCR came out (for political activity) after a long time due to fear of growth of BJP in the state and started abusing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and also BJP-led government at the Centre. With all lies, he had given certain information to the people. It is a white lie on irrigation projects," he told PTI Videos.

Both BRS and the present Congress governments have failed to execute the pending works of irrigation projects, he said.

It is not fair on the part of both BRS and Congress to give false information to people, especially blaming the Centre, Ramchander Rao said.

Attacking the Congress government, KCR on December 21 claimed that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's regime failed to put pressure on the central government, which allegedly returned a detailed project report of Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.

KCR said that the Centre, which depends on the support of the TDP, would go to any extent to save its government, insinuating that the DPR was returned at the behest of its ally. PTI SJR SJR KH