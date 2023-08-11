K Kavitha to contest again from Nizamabad LS seat in 2024 polls

Hyderabad: BRS leader K Kavitha has said she would be contesting from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, where she lost to sitting BJP MP D Arvind in the last general elections, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, she hit out at the incumbent MP saying he did not do anything for the development of Nizamabad.

"Nizamabad MP asks me from where I would contest in the next general elections. Earlier, I also said that wherever Arvind contests, I will contest from there and defeat him. I will contest from the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency and certainly win. Nizamabad is my own place. My mother-in-law's place," Kavitha, who is currently MLC, told reporters.

Kavitha also said she came to know that this time Arvind is planning to contest in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Arvind, son of former Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas and a new entrant to politics, won by a margin of over 71,000 votes from Nizamabad in 2019. Kavitha had won the seat by 1.67 lakh votes in the 2014 elections.

The constituency had hit headlines during 2019 polls after 177 farmers jumped into the fray demanding remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board, taking the total number of candidates to 185.

The acrimony between the two leaders had reached its peak after the BJP leader was seen allegedly making "objectionable comments" against Kavitha, following which her supporters ransacked the residence of the MP in Hyderabad.

Later, Kavitha in a press conference said in her political career, she has never criticised anyone personally.

Asking the MP to stop spewing false propaganda against her, Kavitha had said if he does not do so, he will face the consequences for it from the people of Nizamabad.

On Thursday, she listed out the development work done in Nizamabad and underlined that the state government has spent over Rs 10,000 crore on irrigation projects alone, including Mission Bhagiratha (a drinking water scheme).

Recently, the state government started an IT hub in Nizamabad, enabling the locals to avail jobs in the sector, she said.

She further said there is no BJP contribution to the development of Nizamabad.

In a dig at the BJP, she said the saffron party's MPs should go all out for the development of Telangana even as none of its members speak in Parliament.

Kavitha also criticised BJP leader and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who had stated that he would resign his post if it is proven that there is a 24x7 power supply in Telangana.