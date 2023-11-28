KCR's 'warranty expired', time for Congress guarantees: Congress on Telangana

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying the people of the state, and said his warranty has now "expired".

Advertisment

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed the state has not seen development beyond Hyderabad.

"Telangana state was created to bring development to all regions and districts of the state. Nine years later, development is still in and around Hyderabad," he said in a post on X.

Telangana became India's 29th state nine years ago.



Telangana state was created to bring development to all regions and districts of the state. Nine years later, development is still in and around Hyderabad.



Telangana state was created to ensure employment opportunities for… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 28, 2023

Advertisment

Ramesh said Telangana state was created to ensure employment opportunities for local youth. Nine years later, he noted, Telangana has the highest rate of youth unemployment in the country and other than for constables, no significant recruitment has taken place through the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

"Telangana state was created to deepen social justice. To provide a share in governance for Dalits, Adivasis, backward castes and minorities of the state. For nine years, the state has been controlled in every way by KCR, his son, nephew and daughter.

Advertisment

"After these nine years of total and complete betrayal, the people are saying — 'KCR garu Telangana prajalaku nammakadroham chesaru'. KCR’s warranty has expired. Time for the 6 Congress guarantees has begun," the Congress leader said ahead of the state assembly elections.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power in the southern state while the BRS is trying for the third term in a row.

Assembly elections in Telangana are slated on November 30 and the counting of votes shall take place on December 3.